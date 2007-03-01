Syndication Ratings: Anna Nicole Smith and Bad Weather Drive Up Ratings

February sweeps programming, Anna Nicole Smith and a patch of bad weather helped drive strong syndication ratings for the week ending February 18, the second full week of the February sweeps.

Magazine shows continued to feed off the buzz surrounding the court battles following the death of Smith. The Insider hit an all-time high with a 3.2 average, up 3% on the week.

Entertainment Tonight

had its best average in three years with a 6.6., up 3% on the week. Inside Edition’s 4.2 was also its best number in more than three years.

In talk, six of the nine shows were up on the week, while the other three held steady. Martha hit a season high with a 1.6 on the week. Rookie Rachael Ray had its best week ever with a 2.6 average.

In game shows, Who Wants to be a Millionaire continued its great season, hitting a season best 3.9 average, up a whopping 26% on the year. Family Feud also hit a season best number with a 2.3.

The court genre, which has struggled this season with so many shows in the marketplace, had a better week as none of the top five were down from last week.