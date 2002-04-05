Syndicated shows rebound
For the week ending March 24, most syndicated shows improved over the
previous week.
One explanation was reduced competition from
the NCAA basketball championships.
With half the teams eliminated, there were only 10 hours of March Madness to
compete with, compared to 20 the week before.
In addition, the games were evening match-ups rather than the first week's
nearly day-long contests starting in early afternoon.
Among talk shows, three shows scored double-digit increases, including two
who are heading for the last roundup.
Rosie
O'Donnell
was up 18 percent to a 2.6
over the previous week and Sally Jessy Raphael was up 20
percent to a 1.8.
Both are in their last season.
Martha Stewart Living was up 23 percent to a
1.6.
The top talk show continues to be Oprah, which was
up 9 percent to a 5.9.
