Syndicated shows rebound

For the week ending March 24, most syndicated shows improved over the

previous week.

One explanation was reduced competition from

the NCAA basketball championships.

With half the teams eliminated, there were only 10 hours of March Madness to

compete with, compared to 20 the week before.

In addition, the games were evening match-ups rather than the first week's

nearly day-long contests starting in early afternoon.

Among talk shows, three shows scored double-digit increases, including two

who are heading for the last roundup.

Rosie

O'Donnell

was up 18 percent to a 2.6

over the previous week and Sally Jessy Raphael was up 20

percent to a 1.8.

Both are in their last season.

Martha Stewart Living was up 23 percent to a

1.6.

The top talk show continues to be Oprah, which was

up 9 percent to a 5.9.