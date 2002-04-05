Trending

Syndicated shows rebound

For the week ending March 24, most syndicated shows improved over the
previous week.

One explanation was reduced competition from
the NCAA Basketball Championships.

With one-half of the teams eliminated, there were only 10 hours of March Madness to
compete with, compared with 20 the week before.

In addition, the games were evening match-ups rather than the first week's
nearly daylong contests starting in early afternoon.

Among talk shows, three shows scored double-digit increases, including two
that are heading for the last roundup.

Rosie
O'Donnell
was up 18 percent to a 2.6
over the previous week, and Sally Jessy Raphael was up 20
percent to a 1.8.

Both are in their last seasons.

Martha Stewart Living was up 23 percent to a
1.6.

The top talk show continues to be Oprah, which was
up 9 percent to a 5.9.