Syndicated shows rebound

For the week ending March 24, most syndicated shows improved over the

previous week.

One explanation was reduced competition from

the NCAA Basketball Championships.

With one-half of the teams eliminated, there were only 10 hours of March Madness to

compete with, compared with 20 the week before.

In addition, the games were evening match-ups rather than the first week's

nearly daylong contests starting in early afternoon.

Among talk shows, three shows scored double-digit increases, including two

that are heading for the last roundup.

Rosie

O'Donnell

was up 18 percent to a 2.6

over the previous week, and Sally Jessy Raphael was up 20

percent to a 1.8.

Both are in their last seasons.

Martha Stewart Living was up 23 percent to a

1.6.

The top talk show continues to be Oprah, which was

up 9 percent to a 5.9.