Syndicated shows rebound
For the week ending March 24, most syndicated shows improved over the
previous week.
One explanation was reduced competition from
the NCAA Basketball Championships.
With one-half of the teams eliminated, there were only 10 hours of March Madness to
compete with, compared with 20 the week before.
In addition, the games were evening match-ups rather than the first week's
nearly daylong contests starting in early afternoon.
Among talk shows, three shows scored double-digit increases, including two
that are heading for the last roundup.
Rosie
O'Donnell
was up 18 percent to a 2.6
over the previous week, and Sally Jessy Raphael was up 20
percent to a 1.8.
Both are in their last seasons.
Martha Stewart Living was up 23 percent to a
1.6.
The top talk show continues to be Oprah, which was
up 9 percent to a 5.9.
