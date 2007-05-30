Syndicated Ratings: Several Show Show Gains in May

The national ratings results for syndicated shows for the May sweep won't be available until next week, but ratings and demo results from the 10 major markets using Local People Meters are in and at least four syndicated strips outperformed their May 2006 time period averages.

This item initially incorrectly identified the sweeps ratings as being from the 55 metered markets.



The Insider was the only access show to improve in first run, up 6% to a 1.7 rating/4 share weighted metered-market average for all telecasts.



In daytime, two court shows were up. Judge Judy grew 13% to average a 2.7/8, while People's Court was up 14% to a 1.6 rating/6 share average. In the key women 25-54 demo, Judy was up 10% to a 1.1 rating/7 share and People's Court was up a whopping 60%, though to only a 0.8 rating/6 share.



All of the talk shows were down from last May's time period averages except for rookie champ Rachael Ray, which held steady in rating and gained 14% in share to a 2.0/8. It was the only talker up among the key women 25-54 demo, gaining 10% to a 1.1 rating/8 share.



In the most recent national ratings available--for the week ending May 20--most shows were little changed as viewing patterns were shaken up somewhat by schools beginning to let out for the summer.



Only one strip in first-run syndication was up over last year at this time, Entertainmnent Tonight, which was up 4% to a 5.0 rating. Several shows made week-to-week gains, however. Among talkers, Live With Regis & Kelly was up 3% to a 3.3; Maury was up 5% to a 2.1; and Jerry Springer added 7% to a 1.6.



The top talker remains Oprah at a 6 rating, down 3%, followed by Dr. Phil at a 5.1, down 2%, For a second week in a row, Dr. Phil had the second highest rating--behind Oprah--of any show in syndication among both women 18-49 and 25-54.



Court shows moving up included Judge Judy, up 2% to a 4.5, and third-place People's Court, up 4% to a 2.5. Holding court between them was Judge Joe Brown which remained unchanged at a 2.7.



Game shows were up slightly for the week. Wheel was up 3% to a 7.4; Jeopardy grew 4% to a 5.8, and Family Feud was up 6% to a 1.7. In third place, Millionaire was unchanged at a 3.0.



Magazine shows were little changed for the week. the aforementioned ET was on top for the 566th week in a row, though off 2% for the week to its 5.0. That was followed by Inside Edition, unchanged at a 3.3; The Insider, steady at a 2.5; Access Hollywood, down 8% to a 2.4; and Extra! flat at a 2.0.



