Syndicated Ratings: News Magazines and Daytime Up

The Golden Globes boosted magazines while the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday lifted daytime shows, especially talk, during the week ended Jan. 21.

Coming off the ratings surge from the Rosie O’Donnell-Donald Trump-Barbara Walter imbroglio, magazines were raking in their own kudos during the week with new season highs for four of the five biggest, thanks to the Globes.

NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood had the biggest jump, rising 10% for the week and 19% for the year to 3.2.

CBS Television Distribution’s Inside Edition received the next largest boost, up 6% for the week but down 3% for the year.

It was followed by CTD’s magazine mother shipand perennial genre leader Entertainment Tonight, which reach a new season high for the second consecutive week with a 5.9. That was 4% above last week and 7% higher than a year ago.

CTD’s The Insider remained flat week-to-week at 2.8, off 3% from last year. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ Extra was also stalled at 2.3, dropping 8% from last year and being the only magazine not to achieve a season high.

Even Twentieth Television’s Geraldo at Large, in its next to final week, soared 13% to 1.7, equaling its previous season high. After the Fox stations announced its cancellation, which came last Friday with its last airing, Geraldo’s ratings increased 21% over two weeks.

Of the talk shows, all were higher or even for the week due to inflated MLK numbers but two, Buena Vista Television’s Live with Regis & Kelly (3.8) and Warner Bros.’ Ellen (2.6), hit seasons highs and posted the only growth from last year. In fact, the 4-year-old Ellen came within a tenth of matching her highest rating ever, which was reached in December 2005.

In its first week last week, Fox’s The Morning Show with Mike & Juliet earned a 1.3 rating/5 share in 25 metered markets, down 48% from its lead-in and 35% from its year-ago time period average.

The show garnered its lowest marks in the biggest markets, where it competes against juggernauts like Regis, Oprah and Today. But in half of the mid-sized markets, it averaged at least 2.4. And it finished 44% above Warner Bros. Dr. Keith Ablow (0.9/3, on life support and not expected to survive the season) and 160% higher than the NBC stations’ renewed iVillage Live (0.5/2).

Only Buena Vista TV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (3.7) gained over last year, rising 3%. All the game shows were up for the week.

CTD’s Judge Joe Brown hit a season high of 3.2, up 7% for the week but off 6% from a year ago, following the same path as other court shows that have seen annual declines.