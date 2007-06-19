Syndicated Ratings: Magazines Get a Boost From Paris Hilton

Bad times for Paris Hilton spelled good news for most magazine shows during the week ended June 10.

The genre accounted for four of the five first-run strips posting week-to-week increases during Hilton’s high-decibel week in, out and back in jail.

The lift provided by the sordid tabloid and mainstream news saga came during an otherwise lackluster frame in syndication, when reruns and sports preemptions sent viewing levels plummeting, down 1.5 million viewers from the previous week.

Among the magazines, CBS Television Distribution’s (CTD) Entertainment Tonight climbed 4% to 4.9 for the week and 14% year-to-year, representing the biggest annual increase for any strip in first-run syndication.

CTD’s Inside Edition gained 3% for the week and 6% for the year to 3.3, while ET companion The Insider (2.4) rose 4% for the week but dropped 4% from the prior year.

NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood (2.3) increased 5% for the week but slipped 4% for the year, while Warner Bros.’ Extra hit a season-low for the second straight week with a 1.8 (5% below the prior week and down 14% from last year).

Other genres like court shows were especially weak. Twentieth TV’sDivorce Court was the only one to avoid the downward turn in week-to-week comparisons, holding steady at 1.9. But like its counterparts, it was off for the year.

Talk also took a ratings hit, with everyone dropping for the year except Warner Bros.’ Ellen, which rose 6% to 1.9. For the week, however, the show dived 17% as it transitioned from originals to reruns.

The only talkers to hold their ground week to week were NBCU’s Maury (2.1) and Jerry Springer (1.5), along with Warner Bros.’ Tyra (1.2).

Of the game shows, all were off for the year except Disney’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, holding even at 2.9 while falling 6% from the prior week.

The fifth strip to improve week-to-week, CTD’s Jeopardy (5.6), climbed 2% from a season low.