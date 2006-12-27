Syndicated Ratings: Low Holiday Numbers

The week ending Dec. 17 did not bring much holiday cheer to the syndication world, with repeats, pre-Christmas shopping and a Dec. 14 power outage in Seattle and Portland making for mostly-dismal ratings.

People using television (PUT) levels fell by an average of 386,000 viewers from the previous week.

As usual of late the talk show genre slumped with 12 of the 13 veteran talkers off by double-digit percentages from last year. Dr. Phil was a comparative bright spot in that it only fell 6% to a 4.7. Also of note, Oprah hit a new season low with a 6.0.

Of the rookies, Rachael Ray dropped 5% on the week to a 2.1, although the show did have its best ratings in 10 weeks in the New York market, averaging a 3.7 rating/15 share to comfortably win its timeslot. The other three talk shows continue to teeter on the brink, as Dr. Keith Ablow (1.1), Megan Mullally (0.9) and Greg Behrendt (0.8) were all unchanged on the week.

In game shows, Who Wants to be a Millionaire averaged a 3.4, up 3% on the year, the only show in the genre to tick up over last year. Wheel of Fortune was even on the year at a category-topping 8.6.

All of the court shows fell on the year except for Judge Mathis, which was even at a 2.4.

Entertainment Tonight was flat on the year at a 5.2, but the only show in the magazine genre not to drop off from last year.