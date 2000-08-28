Symons DIES
Cable-industry pioneer Robert Symons, 77, died Aug. 13 at his home in Arcadia, Fla. As vice president of TelePrompter Corp., he brought the first MSO a million subscribers. His career led him to Warner Cable and the New York Times Cable. Symons was a charter member of the Cable Television Pioneers in 1972 and also served as director of the NCTA.
