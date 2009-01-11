Syler Looking for Bargains with Page Productions

Former CBS Early Show anchor Rene Syler has signed with Page Productions to host Live Large, Spend Small. The program finds Syler travelling the country looking for affordable home furnishings at rummage sales, second-hand stores, and junkyards.

Syler calls herself a flea market addict who specialized in finding new uses for odd furnishings. She has found and restored many pieces including sinks, vintage hardware, and old cabinetry. Syler also redesigned her turn-of-the-century colonial house by combining antiques, flea market finds, and African art.

“This job could not be more perfect for me,” she said in a statement. “This is my sport, my hobby, my passion, and now serendipitously, my job.”

In addition to co-anchoring The Early Show, Syler has also written a book, “Good-Enough Mother,” and is the host of “It Moms,” Meredith Corp.’s first long-form program on their broadband channel.

Page Productions, founded by former NBC and ABC News veteran David Page and his wife Roberta Brackman, a former NBC vice president, created the hit Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on The Food Network. The production company is currently developing a number of series for multiple cable networks.