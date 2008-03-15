Sykes Out At MTVN

MTV Networks veteran John Sykes, who helped start MTV 25 years ago and was president of VH1 from 1994-2002, is out.

After leaving for CBS Radio, he returned three years ago as president of network development. He was trying to start new broadband channels aimed at consumers 33-50—a demo the company considered underserved. But as MTVN shifted resources toward key younger demos, his division became out of step with the company's business objectives.

Sykes "truly shaped our company," said MTVN CEO Judy McGrath in an internal e-mail.