Syfy Seeks ‘Haven'

Syfy has given a series order to Haven, a drama based on the Stephen King novella The Colorado Kid. Production on the series will begin in 2010, with the series premiering later that year.

As part of the deal, E1 Entertainment will produce the series, and will also distribute it internationally. The series will air on Syfy's pay channels worldwide.

The series follows the goings on in the town of Haven, Maine, a town people with supernatural abilities migrate to because it mutes their powers. When hotshot FBI agent Audrey Parker is called in to solve a murder, the mystery begins to unravel.

"Haven is the quintessential Stephen King town, full of complex, yet identifiable, characters and compelling supernatural situations," said Syfy Executive VP of Programming Mark Stern, announcing the pickup. "We also couldn't be more excited to partner with our international Syfy channels and be in business with E1 who will definitely deliver the high-quality production value we expect."