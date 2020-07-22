Syfy Pins Animated Series With John Cena

Robo and Dallas from 'Dallas and Robo'

Syfy said it has acquired Dallas and Robo, an animated series starring John Cena and Kat Dennings.

The series will appear during Syfy’s late night Tzgz animation block starting Aug. 8. Episodes will also be available on Syfy on Demand.

Dallas and Robo is a comedy following stock car racer turned interplanetary trucker Dallas (played by Dennings) and her artificially intelligent sidekick Robo (Cena).

The show is from ShadowMachine and YouTube Originals. Executive producers are series creator Mike Roberts, showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes, with Cena, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico.

In addition to its time slot, Tzgz comes alphabetically after Syfy. On July 24, the block adds Devil May Care, Wild Life, Magical Girl, Friendship Squad and Hell Den.