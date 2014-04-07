Syfy Picks Up Zombie Drama 'Z Nation'

Syfy made its second series order on Monday, picking up Z Nation.

The zombie-themed series, which comes from Sharknado producer The Asylum, depicts the struggle to save humanity following a zombie apocalypse. Karl Schaefer will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

The show will debut in the fall.

Z Nation will be sold internationally by Dynamic Television. The show marks The Aslyum's first weekly series.

Earlier on Monday, Syfy ordered drama Olympus.