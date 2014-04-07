Syfy Orders Drama ‘Olympus’

Syfy has ordered a new 13-hour drama, Olympus, the network announced Monday. The series will premiere in 2015.

Olympus will take place in the world of the Greek gods. It is produced by Reunion Pictures and Olympus TV Limited in association with Great Point Media. Writer Nick Willing will direct the first episode. Serving as executive producers are Robert Halmi Sr. for The Halmi Company, Robert Halmi Jr. and Jim Reeve for Great Point Media and Matthew O’Connor and Lisa Richardson for Reunion Pictures.

“Olympus is a fantastic blend of action, intense thrills, creatures and great story telling. It will feature characters from mythology in a way never before imagined,” said Chris Regina, senior VP, programming, Syfy.

Production on the series will begin this summer in Vancouver and London.