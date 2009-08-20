Syfy Picks Up ‘Warehouse 13' For Second Season

Syfy has picked up hit original series Warehouse 13 for a second season, the network announced Thursday. The order will deliver 13 new episodes scheduled to begin airing summer 2010.

In its first season, the show averaged a 2.9 household rating and 4 million viewers, including 1.99 million adults 25-54 and 1.57 million adults 18-49. The show is currently at mid-season but is on track to be the most-watched first season ever for a Syfy original series, according to the network. Warehouse 13 episodes currently account for three of Syfy's top five most-watched telecasts ever for an original series.

Warehouse 13 is produced by Universal Cable Productions. It is executive produced by Jack Kenny and David Simkins with producer/director Stephen Surkjik.