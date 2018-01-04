Syfy Picks Up George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’

Syfy has picked up Nightflyers, based on George R.R. Martin’s novella and a 1987 film of the same name. Jeff Buhler wrote the adaptation and will executive produce alongside Daniel Cerone, who will be showrunner.



The series will be produced by Universal Cable Productions. Netflix will co-produce and has first-run rights outside the U.S.



Martin of course authored the series A Song of Ice and Fire, from which Game of Thrones is based.



Martin will executive produce, along with Gene Klein, David Bartis and Doug Liman of Hypnotic; Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions.



Nightflyers follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer—a ship with a small crew and a reclusive captain—with hopes of making contact with alien life.



Gretchen Mol is set to star as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala as Roy Eris, Sam Strike as Thale and Maya Eshet as Lommie.



The series will be produced in Ireland.



Syfy is part of NBCUniversal.