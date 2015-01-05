Syfy Partners With Relativity on ‘Hackers’ Unscripted Series

Syfy has partnered with Relativity Television, producers of MTV’s Catfish, to develop an unscripted series about the world of hackers.

The docuseries, titled Hackers, will delve into some of the most notorious cyber crimes committed, featuring interviews with both the actual perpetrators and the law enforcement agents who tracked them down. Executive producers of Hackers will be Tom Forman and Brad Bishop.

Syfy’s sister NBCUniversal cable net USA greenlit a scripted hacker drama starring Christian Slater, Mr. Robot, last month.