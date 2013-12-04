Syfy Orders 'Dominion' to Series

Syfy greenlit the supernatural drama Dominion, Syfy President Dave Howe announced Wednesday.

Dominion (working title), which is based on characters from the 2010 film Legion, is set to debut on the network in 2014.

"Following the critical success of Defiance and the upcoming Ron Moore thriller Helix, Dominion will be the next major addition to Syfy’s growing slate of high quality scripted series," said Howe in making the announcement. "Dominion will continue Syfy’s new strategy to commission stand-out genre series that deliver the high stakes, sci-fi/fantasy experience our audience demands and embraces."

The post-apocalyptic twist on the battle of good and evil stars Christopher Egan, Tom Wisdom, Roxanne McKee, Alan Dale, Anthony Stewart Head, and Luke Allen-Gale.

Dominion is produced by Universal Cable Productions and Bold Films and is filmed in South Africa with the local production company Film Afrika. Legion director and cowriter Scott Stewart along with Bold Films' Michel Litvak and David Lancaster will serve as executive producers.