Syfy Orders 'Ascension' Miniseries

Syfy is getting into the event series game, ordering six-part outer space miniseries Ascension.

The six-hour mini focuses on the inhabitants of the starship Ascension, who are on a century-long voyage to populate a new world. Ascension picks up 50 years into the trek, after the murder of a young woman aboard ship.

Ascension marks one of the first major moves under new original programming head Bill McGoldrick. It's also the series that the network's former programming head Mark Stern (pictured) left to produce.

The series will be produced in Montreal, by Sea To Sky Studios in association with Blumhouse Productions. Ascension was created by Philip Levins, who will serve as showrunner. Jason Blum, Ivan Fecan, Tim Gamble and Brett Burlock serve as executive producers.

The event series will be co-financed and distributed by Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television. It is slated for a November premiere.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the pickup.