McGoldrick to Replace Stern as Syfy's Head of Original Programming

The executive shuffle at NBCUniversal's cable entertainment division continues, as the company announced Monday that veteren USA programming executive Bill McGoldrick will move over to Syfy as executive VP of original content.

McGoldrick, who had served as executive VP of original scripted programming for NBCU's USA Network, will replace programming head Mark Stern, who will segue into a producing role on one of Syfy's upcoming series. McGoldrick reports to Syfy president Dave Howe.

To fill McGoldrick's role with USA, NBCU promoted Jackie de Crinis to the newly-created position of executive VP of original programming. She will be responsible for all production and development of original programming for USA, including scripted and unscripted series.

de Crinis will report to USA president Chris McCumber.

"Bill and Jackie both have uncanny instincts about quality content that resonates with audiences, and are incredibly brand savvy," said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. "With this move, Bill expands his development responsibilities while he gets to satisfy a not-so-secret passion for the genre. Jackie, who's done a fantastic job at USA, gets to take on a well-deserved leadership role. It's a win/win for Syfy, USA and the entire Cable Entertainment Group."