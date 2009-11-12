Syfy Orders Animated Space Series

Syfy has ordered a series that combines live action and 3D animation elements, the network says. The series, Outer Space Astronauts, will premiere after the season finale of reality show Scare Tactics Dec. 8 at 9:30 p.m. Future episodes will run Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

The series was created, produced, shot and edited in the basement of creator Russell Barrett, who also stars in the show as Captain Bruce Ripley.

The series follows Ripley and his crew as they travel the galaxy "seeking knowledge, adventure and whatever else they can come up with."

"To say that it was a grassroots endeavor is an understatement. Russell literally produced this in his basement for more than a year, and that allowed him to create a unique series with a sharp, sly sense of humor," said Mark Stern, executive VP of original content at Syfy & co-head of Universal Cable Productions.

Syfy has ordered five episodes of Outer Space Astronauts. Barrett, Scott Puckett and David O. Russell are executive producers.