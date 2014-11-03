Syfy to Adapt ‘2001’ Sequel into Miniseries

Syfy will adapt Arthur C. Clarke’s novel 3001: The Final Odyssey into a miniseries with producer Ridley Scott, the network announced Monday. The story is the final in the series of novels that began with Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was the basis for Stanley Kubrick 1968 feature film.

The 3001 miniseries will be produced by Warner Horizon and Scott’s company Scott Free Productions. Stuart Beattie will write to miniseries and will executive produce with Scott and David W. Zucker.

“Arthur C. Clarke is the father of modern science fiction,” said Dave Howe, president of Syfy. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Scott Free and Warner Horizon Television to bring to the screen, for the very first time, the final chapter of this extraordinary masterpiece.”

No premiere date for 3001 has been set. In September, Syfy announced that it would produce a miniseries based on another Clarke novel, Childhood’s End.