Syfy Orders ‘Childhood’s End’ Miniseries

Syfy has ordered a six-part miniseries based on Arthur C. Clarke’s novel Childhood’s End, the network announced Wednesday. The miniseries, from Universal Cable Productions, is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Clarke’s novel tells the story of a peaceful alien invasion that leads to an apparent utopian age on Earth.

Akiva Goldsman and Mike De Luca are slated to serve as executive producers for the miniseries, which will be directed by Nick Hurran. The adaptation will be written by Matthew Graham.

“As we aggressively develop scripted programming over a diverse creative landscape, we want our content to reflect the greatest sci-fi stories from the past and the present,” said Syfy president Dave Howe. “The powerful themes of Childhood’s End, from the fearsome price of peace and prosperity, to the very question of what constitutes a human being, remain fascinating and timeless. This will be the most ambitious project for Syfy in many years.”