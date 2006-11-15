Sydication Ratings: Rachael Ray Rocks Birmingham

King World's Rachael Ray's talker won its time period in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday with a 7.0 rating/19 share at 9 a.m. on WBRC-TV, according to Nielsen overnight averages. That was a 49% increase over the year-ago time period average on the station and the show's highest rating in that market to date.

In the first eight weeks in the market, Ray has averaged an already strong 4.0/11

Why the big number? Her guest was Ruben Studdard. He's the 2003 American Idol winner who hails from Birmingham and plugged the city's zip code to hundreds of millions with his own big number on a T-shirt he sported during the competition.

Ray is the top new syndicated talker, matching the ratings of the next two talkers combined in the most recent national numbers.