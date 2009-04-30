Swine Flu Coverage Cancels ‘Today Show's' Planned Road Trip

Swine flu has put the kibosh on Today's planned road trip. The NBC News morning program will forgo "Today Takes a Vacation" to keep anchors Matt Lauer, Meredith Vieira, Ann Curry and Al Roker in New York where, the network says, they can more nimbly respond to the ongoing swine flu story.

"Given the uncertain direction of the story," a Today show statement said, "we are in a better position to cover it fully with all of our anchors, staff and crew at our home base in New York."

The trip was to begin Monday in San Antonio, Texas, with an interview with former First Lady Laura Bush, before heading to Key West, Fla., on Tuesday for a performance by Jimmy Buffet. The jaunt has not been rescheduled at this time.

The road trip was to replace Lauer's yearly "Where in the World" globe trot and was planned to showcase economically accessible vacations within the United States.