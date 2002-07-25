Swindler joins NBC sales

Edward Swindler has been named senior vice president of NBC network sales

strategy, planning and pricing.

He will report to Randy Falco, president of the NBC TV network, and Mark Vachon,

chief financial officer of NBC.

In this new role, Swindler will be responsible for all revenue analysis at

NBC and MSNBC to support sales strategy, major program acquisitions and schedule

changes.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Since May 1992, Swindler had been VP of daypart forecasting, where

he helped to set sales targets for the network and MSNBC.