Sweet 16 Sweeter This Season

MTV’s second season premiere of My Super Sweet 16 earned 3.59 million total viewers Aug. 15 at 10:30 p.m., significantly better than last season’s average – 2.38 million total viewers over six episodes.

The reality series about spoiled teens trying to create the perfect 16th birthday bash finished its first season in February and is now back with nine new installments.The show's premiere notched a 4.0 rating in MTV’s target demo – viewers 12-34 – reflecting an 18 % increase compared to last season’s premiere. MTV has averaged 1.17 million total viewers in prime this summer (May 30 to Aug. 15) – up 9% from last summer.



My Super Sweet 16 is executive produced by Nina Diaz, Dave Sirulnick and Lily Neumeyer.