Sweet 16 Reupped

MTV has renewed Super Sweet 16 for a third season to premiere in first quarter 2006. The weekly docu-reality show profiles spoiled soon-to-be 16 year olds and the drama surrounding their birthday bashes.

Season two wrapped Oct. 10, with a 10:30 p.m. episode earning more than 4.1 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating with persons 12-34, according to the network. The second season averaged a 3.0 rating in the demo, up 8% over season one.

The series, created by Nina Diaz and Dave Sirulnick, premiered in January. Viacom-owned MTV averaged 1.16 million total viewers in prime time during third quarter, up 13% over last year.