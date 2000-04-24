ABC made it 16 straight weeks as the most watched network and the highest-rated network among adults 18-49. The combination of Regis and Moses (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and The Ten Commandments) was too much for rival networks.

ABC averaged 13.4 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/15 share in adults 18-49 for the week ended April 17. ABC claimed six of the top 10 programs of the week in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research, including two episodes of Millionaire and Sunday night's (April 17) annual airing of The Ten Commandments. The biblical tale was the week's eighth-highest-rated show in adults 18-49, scoring a 6.6/18 in the demo. Dharma & Greg (7.6/20), The Drew Carey Show (6.4/18) and NYPD Blue (6.0/17) rounded out ABC's six shows in the top 10.

In the network race, NBC (4.0) finished second in adults 18-49 for the week, followed by FOX (3.5) and CBS (2.7). NBC's ER (15.2 rating) and Friends (12.0) were the top two shows for the week in adults 18-49. In total viewers, NBC also finished second with a 10.4 million viewer average, followed by CBS' 9.7 million and Fox's 7.6 million. UPN topped The WB in both adults 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.3) and total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.1 million).