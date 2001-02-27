Sweeps pitches fly with CBS, NBC on top

With the February sweep set to conclude tonight, network executives went into high gear with their publicity efforts, with CBS and NBC leading the pack.

Top brass from CBS, ABC, Fox and NBC held press conferences Tuesday to explain their results during the all-important sweep. The finally tally won't come in until tomorrow, but the Nielsen projections have CBS winning the sweep in both households (9.4 rating) and total viewers (13.9 million) and NBC narrowly taking the adults 18-49 category (5.4 rating) over hard-charging Fox (5.2).

Fox's Temptation Island episode tonight could have major ramifications, though. ABC, which dominated the February sweep a year ago with Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, is tied for third with CBS in adults 18-49 (4.4 rating) and will likely finish in third place in households with an 8.4 rating average.

ABC and NBC are locked up in total viewers for the sweep, with a 12.6 million average. Fox is at 10.6 million viewers and will also win the adults 18-34 race with a 5.5 rating/15 share.

- Joe Schlosser