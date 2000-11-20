Sweeping up

ABC and NBC took some top honors for the second week of November sweeps-ABC grabbed the total viewers crown (14.1 million) and NBC won the adults 18-49 title belt (5.5/14), according to Nielsen Media Research for the period ended Nov. 12.

ABC chalked up its good showing to

Millionaire

taking four of the week's top 10 program spots. NBC, claiming adults 18-49 for the fifth straight time, had its top-ranked election coverage (7.2/16 adults 18-49) to thank.

There's also the surging ratings of

The West Wing, which posted a 5.9/15 for last Wednesday's second-highest series showing.