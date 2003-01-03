Sweeney to head Disney's kid ops
As part of a corporate reorganization, Anne Sweeney, president of Disney
Cable Networks Group, is taking over all kids' TV programming and production at
Disney, including kids' blocks on ABC, ABC Family and international
channels.
"Going forward now, all of these divisions will be reporting into Anne, so those
two units will work more in unison to leverage Disney's animation capability and
distribution capabilities," a Disney spokesman said. "From the very beginning, a
single point of management will determine where that programming will end up."
This is in addition to Sweeney's duties running Disney's cable properties,
including Toon Disney, Disney Channel and SoapNet. Disney is also
reorganizing the animation division itself, placing David Stainton in charge of
the entire division.
Stainton, who started at Disney in 1989, replaces Thomas Schumacher, who is
relocating to New York to focus solely on Disney's live-theater operation.
Stainton had been president of Walt Disney Television Animation since January
2001. Stainton will report to Walt Disney Studio chief Dick Cook, while Barry
Blumberg will take over Stainton's post as head of TV animation, reporting to
Sweeney.
Disney's overall animation operations have come under the microscope since
the studio had to take a $74 million write-off on feature film Treasure
Planet over Thanksgiving.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.