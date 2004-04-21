Sweeney, Bodenheimer Head Disney Media

Anne Sweeney, former president of ABC Cable Networks Group, has added the ABC Television Network, ABC Entertainment, ABC Daytime, ABC News and Touchstone Television to her list of duties, which continues to include oversight of all of Disney's non-sports cable networks.

Sweeney's new title is co-chair of Disney's Media Networks. In that role, she will work alongside George Bodenheimer, who remains head of ABC Sports and ESPN.

Rich Ross becomes president of Disney Channel Worldwide and Paul Lee moves over from BBC America to become president of ABC Family. Ross formerly was president of programming at the Disney Channel.

As expected, Stephen McPherson is moving over from Touchstone Television to become president of ABC Primetime Entertainment, succeding Susan Lyne, who is leaving the company.

ABC Entertainment Television Group Chairman Lloyd Braun left ABC two weeks ago.

Mark Pedowitz adds oversight of Touchstone Television to his existing position as executive VP of ABC Entertainment Television Group.

Alex Wallau, former president of the ABC Television Network, becomes president of ABC Network Operations and Administration. He will oversee news, ad sales, affiliate relations and the integration of ABC Sports in the ABC Television Network.

Brian Frons remains president of ABC Daytime. Both report to Sweeney.