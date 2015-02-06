Sweeney Adds CFO Duties to His Role As CVC President

Cablevision Systems Corp. announced changes its in executive suite with president Brian Sweeney also assuming the role of chief financial officer. Sweeney, who succeeds Gregg Seibert and takes on his new responsibilities on March 1, will continue to report to Cablevision MSO James Dolan.

As president and CFO, Sweeney, who has been with Cablevision for more than 20 years, will continue to work closely with Dolan on the overall management of the New York metro area's predominant provider. Sweeney will have oversight of the MSO’s financial and accounting matters as well as its investor relations, treasury, business development activities, and other corporate finance functions. He also assumes responsibility for Cablevision’s Lightpath business, and will maintain direct oversight of Cablevision’s local media properties, including Newsday Media Group and News 12 Networks.

“Brian is a seasoned industry veteran who brings more than 20 years of management expertise and strong financial acumen to the CFO position,” said Dolan. “Most importantly, he has been a longtime, integral member of the Cablevision organization and exemplifies our company's collaborative culture. Brian’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue our efforts to drive strong financial and operational results and continue to transform the customer experience.”

