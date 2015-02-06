Seibert Named Vice Chairman of AMC Networks, MSG Company

Gregg Seibert has been appointed vice chairman of both AMC Networks and the Madison Square Garden Company. Both businesses are owned by Cablevision’s Dolan family.

In Seibert’s newly created position he will give advice on corporate strategy including transactions, financing and business partnerships. Seibert will work with the executive teams of both companies.

"Gregg is an expert strategist with a keen understanding of the media industry, making him a valuable resource for AMC Networks senior management," said Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks. "Gregg has more than 25 years of experience executing complex strategic and financial transactions and we look forward to benefiting from his insights on strategic matters."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Josh and his talented management team, which has shown an ability to do innovative deals such as the recently announced joint venture with BBC Worldwide for the BBC America cable channel,” said Seibert. “I’m confident that together we can further advance AMC Networks' strategy and drive long-term growth."

The University of Pennsylvania grad will also keep his role as vice chairman of Cablevision, a company he joined in 2009.