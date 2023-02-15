Swap With Marquee Gives Gray Clean Sweep of Georgia Markets

Gray Television said it agreed to a swap with Marquee Broadcasting Group that will give Gray a full-power station in all of the markets in Georgia, where the company is based.

Gray is selling KNIN, the Fox affiliate in Boise, Idaho, to Marquee. KIVI, owned by E.W. Scripps, provides KNIN with local news programming and back-office services under a shared-services agreement.

At the same time, Marquee is selling WPGA, a MeTV affiliate in Macon, Georgia, to Gray.

Both transactions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 following receipt of regulatory and other approvals. ■