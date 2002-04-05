Swanson to receive Avatar Award
Dennis Swanson, president and general manager of WNBC-TV New York, will
receive the Broadcast Cable Financial Management's Avatar Award in recognition
of his leadership role over 40 years in the broadcasting industry.
Swanson, who recently was named Broadcasting &Cable's Broadcaster
of the Year, will receive the BCFM award at the organization's upcoming
conference in June in Orlando.
