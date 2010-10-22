Swan Named GM at Journal's Idaho Stations

Rebecca Swan has been named vice president and general manager of Journal Broadcast Group's TV and radio stations in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho. Swan comes from Montana, where she managed KECI Missoula, KCFW Kalispell and KTVM Butte.

"Becky has tremendous passion for our business," said Journal Broadcast Group Executive VP Jim Prather. "She has demonstrated the ability to manage multiple brands across two DMA's in Montana, and she is now looking forward to helping us grow and develop our cross-platform radio-television-digital brands in Boise and Twin Falls."

Journal owns three TV stations in Idaho, KIVI, KSAW and KNIN, as well as four radio stations.

"Growing up and working in Wichita gave me firsthand exposure to the quality of the Journal Broadcast properties and its employees," Swan said. "I look forward to working with the Boise team and building on not only the success of the Boise operations, but Journal Broadcast Group as a whole."