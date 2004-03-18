Swan Glides to Monday

In more Monday moves, Fox has slated reality show, The Swan, for Monday nights at 9-10. It is also pushing back its premiere date from Monday, March 29, to Wednesday, April 7.

The show combines elements of Queer Eye, Exteme Makeover and Survivor as contestants compete for a complete makeover and a chance to compete in a pageant that will crown The Ultimate Swann.

Starting April 12, Swan will air in its regular Monday time period. Forever Eden, which had been airing at that time, moves to Thursday at 9-10.