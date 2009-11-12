Swain Named GM at Sinclair Vegas Duop

Audra Swain was named general manager at Sinclair's Las Vegas duopoly, KVMY and KVCW, a MyNetworkTV-CW combo. Swain previously was director of sales at Sinclair's WLOS Greenville-WMYA Asheville duopoly.

"After leading our local sales efforts at our Fox affiliate and flagship station, WBFF Baltimore, Audra successfully took on the position of director of sales of these two important stations in Asheville, and is now ready for her next challenge of leading the efforts of our stations in Las Vegas," said Sinclair COO Steve Marks. "Her experience in generating revenues, even in difficult economic times, as well as her handling of duopoly markets made her the perfect choice for this exciting new challenge."

Swain said she's psyched to ply her trade in the #42 DMA. "Las Vegas is a growing and vibrant market, and I look forward to becoming a member of the community and working with the talented staffs at KVMY and KVCW," she said.