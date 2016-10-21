Swain to Join Board of Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications said Susan Swain, co-CEO of C-SPAN, will join the company’s board of directors effective December.

Swain joined C-SPAN in 1982 and was named president and co-COO in 2006. She became co-CEO in 2012.

“Susan Swain has a proven track record of leadership at a highly respected multichannel media organization, as well as decades of accomplishments in strategic operations, consumer engagement and branding,” said Robert Miron, chairman of Discovery’s Board of Directors. “Her skills and expertise honed at C-SPAN will add tremendous value to Discovery’s board as we look to move the company forward in this time of enormous change and opportunity across the industry.”

Discovery has been focusing on the over-the-top space and building a sports business in Europe.

“Discovery Communications has a stellar reputation as a well-run, forward-thinking media company,” said Swain. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working closely with senior leadership and the company’s long-standing dedicated board to help shape the company’s future.”