Sutherland Signs Deal With Twentieth

Kiefer Sutherland, star and co-executive producer of the critically acclaimed Fox series 24, has signed a rich overall deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television that will reportedly keep him on the show for another three years.

The pact, said to be in the eight-figure range, includes a production element allowing Sutherland to hire a development executive in June. Sutherland will develop and executive-produce series for all networks in his new role.

Additionally, Sutherland will be elevated to executive producer on the drama alongside Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Howard Gordon and Evan Katz.

Sutherland’s new production shingle comes as ratings for 24 have jumped 13% in adults 18-49 since its fifth-season move to Monday nights, to an average 5.9 rating/13 share from a 5.2/12 a year ago.