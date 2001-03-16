Sutherland joins pilot parade

Kiefer Sutherland has been cast in a new drama pilot for Fox called 24, which will unspool in real-time for viewers, with one hour of the action rolling out each week.

Produced by Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, the series stars Sutherland as a CIA trying to stop the assassination of a presidential candidate. La Femme Nikita writers Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran on board with the project as well as Imagine's Tony Krantz, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

In other pilot action, Oscar-nominated actress Marcia Gay Harden (Pollock) has been cast opposite Richard Dreyfus in CBS' The Education of Max Bickford (20th Century Television/CBS Productions) set on a college campus. UPN has put into motion the pilot Dead Zone, based on the Stephen King novel by the same name. In that pilot, produced by Lions Gate Television, Anthony Michael Hall plays a psychic with the ability to change past events.

- Susanne Ault