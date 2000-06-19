Suspect in station standoff kills self
The suspect in a hostage-taking at a Denver TV station late last year committed suicide while at a state mental health facility. Thirty-year-old Jesse Clayton Miner apparently used sheets to make a rope, which he used to strangle himself.
Miner, who had a history of mental illness, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting through the front window at KUSA-TV, and taking a photographer and receptionist hostage.
After Miner surrendered to police, a judge declared him incompetent to stand trial, and he was sent to the Colorado Mental Health Institute.
