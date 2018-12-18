Susana Schuler Named GM at WVTM Birmingham

Susana Schuler has been named president and general manager of WVTM Birmingham, which is owned by Hearst Television. She starts at the NBC affiliate Jan. 1.

Schuler comes from Raycom, where she was executive VP of content and operations.

Schuler succeeds Hank Price at WVTM. Price, the GM since 2014, will retire at the end of the year.

“Susana brings to Hearst Television exceptional credentials in local television management and journalism,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “With the added benefit of living in Alabama for more than a decade, she is a natural fit to succeed Hank as she works with the WVTM team to build upon their accomplishments. We are thrilled to welcome Susana to Hearst Television.”

Schuler helped create executive-leadership development and training programs for station and corporate executives at Raycom, and launched annual initiatives to support innovations in news gathering, content generation and local community service. Prior to her most recent role, she was Raycom’s VP of news and then senior VP of news.

Before joining Raycom, Schuler was VP of news at Nexstar. She began in television as an associate producer for KXAS Fort Worth.

Schuler is on the ABC Affiliates Board of Governors and previously served on the Associated Press Advisory Board and the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) board of directors.