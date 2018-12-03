Hearst Picks Up Disney's Tamron Hall in 24 Markets

Hearst Television has picked up Disney-ABC’s new talk show starring Tamron Hall in 24 markets, according to Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International on Monday.

With clearances on the ABC Owned Television Stations as well as on Hearst’s WCVB Boston, WMOR Tampa, WESH Orlando, KCRA Sacramento, WTAE Pittsburgh, WBAL Baltimore, KMBC Kansas City, WLWT Cincinnati, WISN Milwaukee, WPBF West Palm Beach and more, the as-yet-unnamed talker has now been sold in half the country.

“We are excited to once again be in business with our long-term partners and couldn’t be more pleased that Hearst has placed its confidence in Tamron Hall’s return to daytime television,” said Jed Cohen, executive vice president and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, in a statement. “These Hearst stations are among the finest in broadcast television and their commitment clearly places Tamron in the best environment for success in 2019.”

While Disney is out selling Tamron Hall’s new show, NBCUniversal is working to clear The Kelly Clarkson Show as well. Fox has picked up new game show, 25 Words or Less, starring Meredith Vieira, while NBCU also is selling new court show, Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer. Sony Pictures Television is partnering with Tribune Broadcasting on a new talk show starring motivational speaker Mel Robbins. Warner Bros. is shopping a show starring RuPaul.

Other shows also are in development for fall 2019, although the slate is getting crowded enough that some shows won’t go forward or will be pushed to 2020.