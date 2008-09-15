Susan Lyne to Head Gilt Groupe

Susan Lyne, former president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, is the new CEO at Gilt Groupe, a Web site that caters to upscale customers seeking luxury items.

Gilt Groupe provides access, by invitation only, to men’s, women’s and children’s high-end fashion and luxury brands at deep discounts.

Lyne ran MSLO from 2004 until June -- a period that included the difficult time following Stewart's return from prison.

Lyne had been entertainment president at ABC along with Lloyd Braun in ABC's dark days, which included the meteoric rise and sizeable downfall of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Prior to that, she worked in various programming roles at ABC and also created and ran Premiere magazine for Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and, from 1978-82, served as managing editor for The Village Voice.