Susan Lyne to Head Gilt Groupe
By B&C Staff
Susan Lyne, former president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, is the new CEO at Gilt Groupe, a Web site that caters to upscale customers seeking luxury items.
Gilt Groupe provides access, by invitation only, to men’s, women’s and children’s high-end fashion and luxury brands at deep discounts.
Lyne ran MSLO from 2004 until June -- a period that included the difficult time following Stewart's return from prison.
Lyne had been entertainment president at ABC along with Lloyd Braun in ABC's dark days, which included the meteoric rise and sizeable downfall of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Prior to that, she worked in various programming roles at ABC and also created and ran Premiere magazine for Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and, from 1978-82, served as managing editor for The Village Voice.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.