Susan Eid
B.A., political science, Boston College, 1983; J.D., Suffolk University, 1987; legislative aide, Massachusetts General Court, 1983-88; Massachusetts government relations counsel, Continental Cablevision, 1988-92; Northeast region government affairs director, 1992-94; Northeast region VP and corporate counsel, 1995-98; VP/federal relations, MediaOne, 1998-June 2000; current position since July 2000; single.
