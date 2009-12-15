‘Susan Boyle Story' Becomes TV Guide Network's Top Special

TV Guide Network's Dec. 13 premiere of I Dreamed a Dream: The Susan Boyle Story was the top-rated special in network history and a major coup for TV Guide as it attempts to remake itself as a destination for entertainment programming and original content.

I Dreamed a Dream, which celebrates the story of Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle, debuted Sunday night to a 1.0 household rating and attracted 4.8 million viewers from 8-9 p.m. The special also achieved a triple digit ratings increase in the 25-54 demo compared the previous year.

The success of the Boyle special is the latest momentum-building milestone for the network. In November, it acquired basic cable rights to HBO's hit comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm, which will begin airing in February 2010. In July, the network acquired ABC sitcom Ugly Betty, which will make its cable debut next fall. It also nabbed MTV's celebrity prank show Punk'd. The channel was one of the final bidders for the off-network rights to HBO's Entourage, which ultimately landed at Spike TV.