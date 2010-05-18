Susan Adams Loyd Leaving WCCO

WCCO Minneapolis VP/General Manager Susan Adams Loyd will leave the CBS O&O June 4. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune said Loyd is leaving to join the family book-publishing business, Beaver's Pond Press.

Loyd took over WCCO in July 2006, succeeding Ed Piette after running WTEV-WAWS Jacksonville. Loyd earned her masters degree at Minnesota State University and her bachelors from the University of Minnesota.

A replacement has not been named.

WCCO is the market leader in DMA No. 15, according to BIA/Kelsey, booking $58.6 million last year.